William Silvia’s execution is scheduled for August 18. His postconviction claims, filed after the Governor signed his death warrant, are still pending in the circuit court. According to the Court’s original scheduling order, circuit court proceedings must be completed by July 31 at 11:00 a.m.

On Tuesday, Silvia, through his attorneys, filed an Emergency Motion to Modify Scheduling Order and Grant Extension [of] Time that shows the hardship placed on the judicial system by Florida’s ongoing execution spree.

In the Motion, Silvia asked for a two-week extension to complete the circuit court litigation because Silvia’s attorneys “also represent Mr. Occhicone who is also under an active death warrant” and scheduled for execution July 28. The Motion states that if Silvia is not granted more time, his attorneys “will face immense hardship in litigating two simultaneous death warrants as [they] are currently working on Mr. Occhicone’s Petition of Certiorari to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

The Motion further explains:

[T]he State has proposed that Mr. Silvia’s 3.851 motion be due on July 27th, the day before Mr. Occhicone’s execution is scheduled. (Appendix C). Based on the scheduling order from this Court, the Circuit Court was not willing to extend the deadlines by much, however it did allow six extra hours for the filing of any 3.851 motion on Mr. Silvia’s behalf, but otherwise kept the date for the conclusion of any proceedings.

Silvia also filed an Emergency Motion to Stay Execution related to this Motion.

The same day, the State filed its response to Silvia’s motions, arguing “Silvia presents no substantial grounds for relief, the motion for stay and the motion to modify the scheduling order should be denied.”

The filings can be found on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Silvia’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.