William Silvia’s execution is scheduled for August 14. Yesterday, the circuit court denied his postconviction claims filed after the Gov. signed his death warrant.

As TFDP previously covered, Silvia’s attorneys had asked the Supreme Court for more time to litigate Silvia’s claims because they were simultaneously representing Dominick Occhicone (executed this week). However, the Florida Supreme Court never ruled on that Motion.

After the Gov. signed his death warrant, Silvia filed a successive motion for postconviction relief, raising two claims: (1) that “his Sixth , Eighth , and Fourteenth Amendment constitutional rights were violated and a manifest injustice has occurred because the Governor of Florida signed his death warrant while his defense counsel was litigating another death warrant of another defendant; specifically, Dominick Occhicone,” and (2) “shortages of etomidate, the first drug administered under Florida’s current lethal injection protocol, create a violation of the Defendant’s Fourteenth Amendment rights under the United States Constitution, and the corresponding provisions of the Florida Constitution , as well as a manifest injustice to the Defendant.”

Yesterday, the circuit court held a Huff hearing to determine whether an evidentiary hearing was needed on Silvia’s claims. Silvia waived his appearance at the hearing. His attorneys asked for a stay of execution “in order to have rigorous and complete factual development . . . so [Silvia’s attorneys] can present our witnesses in support of an evidentiary hearing.” His attorneys explained the evidence they intended to present, which also elucidates the hardship defense attorneys are placed in litigating these serial warrants:

In claim one , we would want to put forth witnesses regarding the selection process of how and why Mr. Silvia was selected for an execution while his counsel was litigating a simultaneous death warrant . And that is how we’re making our argument . We’re not making any allegations of intent , but we do want to document for the Record that this happened . Mr. Silvia was selected for a death warrant while his counsel was representing somebody else and we will get into argument about that later , but as far as factual development , we want to call witnesses regarding the selection process , how it came about . And right now , it’s just pure negligence . It’s just purely negligence , just based on the facts as pled ; based on the Record as pled , and based on the fact that there’s a website where they can verify whether or not the person has counsel or not . . . . . And with regard to claim two , we’re asking for a stay of execution for factual development regarding the etomidate shortage . There’s a dispute whether or not a shortage even exists . We put forth evidence , evidence that came out within the last year , particularly April 7 , 2026 , which is less than four months ago maybe less than three . My math is a little rusty . Because we had the execution for Mr. Occhicone just last night . Back to claim one for a minute . We’re asking for a stay of execution because Mr. Silvia’s also entitled to quality representation . And we are less than 12 hours from when Mr. Silvia was last excused -- I’m sorry , not Mr. Silvia . Mr. Occhicone . We are less than , less than 24 hours . He was executed last night at 6 o’clock . So we had to litigate that warrant up until we could no longer litigate . Which takes our motion going forward , we’re talking about interviewing counsel , which we learned in law school . We have to develop a relationship with our clients and when we develop a relationship with our clients , we have to talk to them , prepare them , in the death warrant stage , in many ways , to let them in . So we’re not robots . We’re human beings . So for us to have to discuss these proceedings after losing an 81 year old Mr. Occhicone just last night at 6 p.m. is just , frankly , unconscionable . And it’s not the fault of this Court . It’s the fault of the State . It’s the fault of the State of Florida for scheduling these executions like this and scheduling these death warrants at the pace and rate that they’re doing them . So we’d also ask for a stay of execution to give Mr. Silvia the time and the emotional support that he needs . But on to claim two , there’s an etomidate shortage . A documented etomidate shortage . There seems to be a factual dispute about whether that shortage even exists . Because of that factual dispute , we want to put it on the Record , based on proof that we have , that there actually is an etomidate shortage that manifested within the last year . And we want to put forth FDOC witnesses to talk about what their plans are for the shortage . Is there a plan in place ? Perhaps they are already reaching out to some of these institutions about accommodating them for their shortages . . . . . So we’d ask for a stay of execution for factual development , for a proper evidentiary hearing and for a stay of execution until there’s no longer an etomidate shortage . It’s a life - saving drug . There’s a medical need out there . And various institutions , hospitals , ICU units , particularly ERs , so we’d ask for a stay of execution until the shortage is no longer in place . And frankly , I don’t think that’s too much to ask .

In response, the State argued that Silvia’s claims “are speculative” and that Silvia is “on a fishing expedition.”

In its Order issued yesterday afternoon, the Court determined that “no postconviction evidentiary hearing is legally warranted” on Silvia’s claims “because there are no factual disputes relevant to any cognizable, colorable claim.”

Yesterday, the circuit court issued an Order denying Silvia’s postconviction claims, finding that Silvia “originally knowingly and voluntarily waived postconviction proceedings.” Therefore, the Court determined that the waiver “is binding and bars any claims challenging his conviction and sentence.” Further, the Court wrote:

Further, the Court found that even if Silvia hadn’t waived postconviction, his claims still fail “based on controlling precedent.”

As of this morning, no Notice of Appeal has been docketed at the Florida Supreme Court.

The full Order is available from TFDP here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Silvia’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.