Dennis Sochor’s execution is scheduled for July 14. After the Governor signed his death warrant, Sochor, through his attorneys, filed a successive motion for postconviction relief. The circuit court has denied his claims, and Sochor has appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Circuit Court Proceedings

The day after the Governor signed Sochor’s death warrant, the circuit court issued an order setting a case management conference for the next day, June 12. The parties then litigated claims for public records.

On June 20, Sochor filed a successive motion for postconviction relief raising two claims:

Sochor’s first claim “is based on a letter sent by Detective John Curcio of the Broward Sheriff’s Office to the Defendant’s brother Gary Sochor in 2022 seeking information to assist in Detective Curcio’s decades long effort to locate the remains of murder victim Patricia Gifford.”

Sochor also sought leave to take a deposition of Det. Curcio and a motion for rehearing on the public records issues. He also filed a motion for stay of execution.

The circuit court did not hold an evidentiary hearing on Sochor’s claims.

On June 23, after holding a case management conference, the circuit court issued a 9-page Order denying all of Sochor’s claims and requests.

On Sochor’s first claim regarding the reliability of his conviction and sentence, the circuit court determined the claim is “untimely and procedurally barred.” Further, the court determined the claim is without merit because “Gary Sochor’s testimony was considered by the jury who subsequently convicted the Defendant of first degree murder and kidnapping based on the overwhelming evidence of the Defendant’s guilt presented at trial including but not limited to the Defendant’s confession that he murdered victim Patricia Gifford after she rejected his sexual advances.” The circuit court determined “there is no Brady violation” and “no Giglio violation.”

On Sochor’s second claim regarding Florida’s lethal injection protocol, the court determined "the claim is “untimely and procedurally barred,” writing:

The Florida Department of Corrections lethal injection procedures attached as an exhibit to the Defendant’s motion to vacate judgments of conviction and sentence on which this claim is predicated are dated February 18, 2025. This Court finds the current drug protocol as outlined in the Florida Department of Corrections lethal injection procedures has been used for many years prior to 2025. As such this Court finds the Defendant did not raise this claim within 1 year after the Defendant learned of the facts on which this claim is predicated.

Further, the court determined the “claim is legally insufficient” because Florida’s “ current lethal injection procedures do not present a substantial and imminent risk that is sure or very likely to cause serious illness or needless suffering.” Further, the court noted that Sochor did not “identif[y] a known and available alternative method of execution that entails a significantly less severe risk of pain,” writing:

This Court notes F.S.S. 922.105(1) authorizes lethal injection or electrocution as the only available methods of execution in Florida. As such this Court finds execution by firing squad is not authorized by Florida Law and therefore not available. This Court adopts the reasoning contained in the State’s response to Defendant’s motion to vacate judgments of conviction and sentence a copy of which is attached to and incorporated as part of this order.

Appeal

On Friday, June 26, Sochor filed a Notice of Appeal, appealing the circuit court’s Order to the Florida Supreme Court.

Yesterday, Sochor filed his Initial Brief on the merits, raising an argument that Florida’s lethal injection protocol causes severe air hunger that violates the Eighth Amendment:

Sochor also filed a motion for stay of execution.

Today, the State filed its Answer Brief. Sochor’s Reply Brief is due tomorrow at 2:00 p.m., at which point the appeal will be fully briefed.

The filings can be found on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Sochor’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.