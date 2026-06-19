Dusty Ray Spencer’s execution is scheduled for June 25. (Read the background of Spencer’s case here.)

Today, the Florida Supreme Court issued a decision denying Spencer’s claims on appeal from the circuit court’s summary denial of his postconviction claims filed after Gov. DeSantis signed his death warrant. (Read more about the denial here.)

First, as to Spencer’s lethal injection claim, the Court denied that the claim is “both untimely and without merit.” The Court noted that Spencer has had his cirrhosis diagnoses since at least 2012 but “did not assert the condition as a basis for challenging Florida’s lethal injection protocol until after the signing of his death warrant.” In citing cases for its statement that the Court has “consistently rejected arguments that method-of-execution claims are ripe during post-warrant litigation when a medical condition was discovered years earlier,” the Court only cited cases back to 2024.

Further, the Court determined that the claim is without merit because Spencer’s allegations are speculative and he “failed to identify a known and available alternative method of execution that would significantly reduce the alleged risk of pain.”

Second, as to Spencer’s claim that his execution is unconstitutional due to his elderly age, the Court determined the “claim is untimely and procedurally barred,” writing: “Spencer is now seventy-four years old, yet he did not raise this claim until nearly a decade after reaching the age at which he now contends a categorical exemption from execution should apply.” Further, the Court rejected the claim on the merits, as it has in the past, based on the conformity clause in Florida’s Constitution, writing: “No decision from the Supreme Court has read the Eighth Amendment as categorically exempting defendants of advanced age from execution, and we are not about to create one now. Spencer is thus foreclosed from relief on this basis.”

Justice Labarga concurred in result without an opinion.

The full decision can be accessed on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Spencer’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.