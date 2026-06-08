Dusty Ray Spencer’s execution is scheduled for June 25. (Read the background of Spencer’s case here.) Last week, on June 3, Spencer filed a successive motion for postconviction relief in the circuit court.

In the Motion, Spencer raises two claims related to his scheduled execution.

In this claim, Spencer argues that the Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC) is not entitled to the long-standing presumption that it follows its lethal injection protocol. He further argues that there are concerns about the protocol applied to him specifically and cites Tennessee’s recent botched execution of Tony Carruthers:

In addition to the general concerns with FDOC’s ability to adhere to its own protocols, Mr. Spencer is specifically concerned by whether his host of infirmities, not the least of which is compromised veinous access, will complicate the administration of the execution drugs. In Mr. Spencer’s case, even if the protocol is followed, “he will be exposed to a much larger than usual quantity of etomidate. The results of this will be the exaggerated toxicity of etomidate, including an exaggerated hemodynamic impact that might spike up his blood pressure. In that instance, his esophageal varices might burst, and blood will pour from his mouth, choke him, and be easily visible to witnesses.” See Appendix E, Declaration of Joel Zivot, M.D. Further, “[i]ndividuals such as Mr. Spencer have a cirrhosis-induced reduction in both clotting factors and platelets. Mr. Spencer is at constant risk of dangerous bleeding.” Id. Veinous access is a prominent issue in the administration of lethal injection drugs, as was demonstrated in the state of Tennessee. Recently, the state of Tennessee granted Tony Carruthers a one-year reprieve after the state struggled for over an hour to find a vein and it was reported that he bled during the attempt. In Mr. Spencer’s case, the bleeding could be excessive if such a complication arose. See Appendix E, Declaration of Joel Zivot, M.D.

In this claim, Spencer argues that executing the elderly “serves no deterrent or retributive effect” and that his execution “would not constitute cruel and unusual punishment.”

The next day, June 4, the State filed an Answer to Spencer’s Motion.

The State argued that Spencer’s Motion should be summarily denied.

Also on June 4, the circuit court held a case management conference. After the conference, the circuit court canceled an evidentiary hearing on Spencer’s claims, finding:

The court’s ruling is due by tomorrow morning.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Spencer’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.