Dusty Ray Spencer’s execution is scheduled for June 25. (Read the background of Spencer’s case here.) Yesterday, the circuit court denied Spencer’s postconviction claims, and he appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Yesterday at 10:43 a.m., the circuit court entered an Order denying Spencer’s postconviction claims. (Read more about Spencer’s claims here.)

First, on Spencer’s claim that the Florida Department of Corrections fails to follow its own lethal injection protocol and that “he is placed in imminent danger of needless pain and suffering, which is compounded by his physical health ailments, including cirrhosis of the liver,” the court determined that Spencer “failed to establish either prong of the Baze-Glossip test.” On the first prong, the court determined that Spencer’s “claim does not reach the level of virtual certainty of needless suffering.” On the second prong, the court determined Spencer “failed to identify any alternative method of execution.” The court noted that Spencer “did not want an alternative method pled” and that “the law allows for three alternatives, namely the electric chair, gas chamber, and firing squad.”

As to Spencer’s health concerns, the court determined the claim is untimely because his “diagnosis of cirrhosis of the liver . . . was discoverable more than a year ago.”

Second, on Spencer’s claim that his execution is unconstitutional due to his elderly age, the court agreed with the State that the claim is “untimely, procedurally barred, and meritless.”

Spencer’s initial brief is due on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

The case filings, including the circuit court’s Order, can be found on the Supreme Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Spencer’s Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.