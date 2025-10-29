As TFDP previously covered, following a penalty phase in September, a St. Lucie County jury recommended that Jose Antonio Soto-Escalera be sentenced to death by a vote of 8-4 for two counts of first-degree murder.

On October 10, following the jury’s recommendation, which the court gave “great weight,” the trial court sentenced Soto-Escalera to death on both counts. As mitigation, the trial court considered Soto-Escalera’s lack of a criminal or violent history—including that, during his life, Soto-Escalera faced other similar stressful situations fathering children out of wedlock to which he did not respond with violence. The court also considered Soto-Escalera’s good behavior while in jail awaiting trial and likelihood of being a good inmate if sentenced to life without parole, his long-standing family and friend relationships, and other circumstances.

The video below from CourtTV shows the trial court delivering the sentence:

