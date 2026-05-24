On Thursday, May 21, a St. Lucie County recommended the death penalty for Otto Lenke for killing Richard Benson in February 2021 by a vote of 11-1.

Earlier this month, a St. Lucie County jury convicted Otto Lenke of first-degree murder for killing Richard Benson in February 2021. After the guilt phase, the trial proceeded to the penalty phase.

On Thursday, after deliberations, the jury recommended the death penalty by a vote of 11-1. A video of the clerk reading the jury’s sentencing recommendation is available at the link below:

The court then polled the jury.

After the jury exited, the Judge scheduled a Spencer hearing for July 14, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. Defense counsel said he does not anticipate “putting on anything additional” at the hearing.

Under Florida’s current capital sentencing statute, the trial court has the discretion to impose a sentence of LWOP rather than death despite the jury’s recommendation.

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