This week, Attorney General Uthmeier announced a new task force for investigating and prosecuting cold cases. The press conference is viewable at the link below:

The press release is available here and says in part:

Through this initiative, the Office of Statewide Prosecution is partnering with Othram, a forensic technology company specializing in human identification, to proactively identify and assist unsolved cases across the state that may be solvable through existing DNA evidence.

Ironically, the lab that the State is now partnering with on this new task force—namely, Othram—is the same lab that Duckett sought to have test DNA evidence in his case, to which the State objected.

In his motion filed on March 5 in the circuit court, Duckett requested that he be allowed to submit evidence to Othram for testing.

The State opposed the request, arguing that the statute mandates that FDLE conduct the testing:

As TFDP previously covered, the Court granted the testing but ruled that the State would control who conducted the testing. As TFDP also previously covered, FDLE reported inconclusive results but, in doing so, said that Othram “would be capable of further reviewing the . . . data”:

When the case went back to the circuit court and Duckett asked for the court to allow Othram to conduct that further analysis, the State didn’t agree. Instead, it sought to proceed with Duckett’s execution—as TFDP covered. In the circuit court, the State again opposed Duckett’s request for Othram to conduct further analysis of the DNA available (that FDLE said Othram could analyze), writing that the request was merely a delay tactic:

And these discovery requests are belated, just like Duckett’s request for DNA testing itself was belated. A truly innocent man would have sought SNP DNA testing as soon as it was available rather than waiting over four years and until a warrant for his execution was signed to file a Rule 3.853 motion for SNP DNA testing. Indeed, his delay in seeking DNA testing is more evidence of his guilt. These discovery requests are delay tactics and should be denied on that basis alone.

The filing was signed on behalf of AG Uthmeier:

But just a week after filing that response in Duckett’s case, the State announced that, due to “advanced forensic DNA testing and genetic genealogy,” it is creating a special task force “to proactively identify and assist unsolved cases across the state that may be solvable through existing DNA evidence.”

So if it means exploring innocence when an execution is pending, the State calls it a delay. But if it means potentially opening a new prosecution, the State says it’s being “proactiv[e].”

Litigation Update on Duckett’s Warrant

As of today, Duckett’s appeal of the circuit court’s Order denying his renewed request for DNA testing is fully briefed. The Florida Supreme Court’s decision is pending.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.