James Duckett’s execution was set for March 31, but the Florida Supreme Court recently stayed the execution pending the outcome of DNA testing that Duckett claimed would prove his innocence. Duckett currently has two cases pending at the Florida Supreme Court.

Yesterday afternoon, the State filed a report on the DNA testing indicating the results are inconclusive. The State also filed a motion to lift the stay of Duckett’s execution. Shortly after, Duckett filed an emergency motion to relinquish jurisdiction to the circuit court for further litigation on the DNA.

DNA Results

The State’s report on the DNA testing indicated that the results are inconclusive. Correspondence from FDLE attached to the report stated the following:

The full report can be found on the Court’s docket here.

State’s Motion to Lift Stay

With the report on the DNA results, the State filed a Motion to Lift the Stay of Execution, arguing:

Because the SNP DNA testing is complete and the results do not exonerate Duckett, the stay of the execution should be lifted. Additionally, this Court should issue its opinion in both the appeal and habeas petition cases as soon as possible to prevent Duckett’s delay in seeking DNA testing resulting in a de facto stay of execution.

Duckett filed a response to the State’s Motion, asking the Court to maintain the stay to allow Duckett to litigate further issues related to the DNA testing in the circuit court. Duckett’s response argues that his expert can provide further analysis and information on the results, as indicated in the correspondence from FDLE in the State’s report. Duckett argues that just because the State’s vendor was unable to obtain a profile and results does not mean it’s impossible. Further, Duckett argues that it’s undeniable he will suffer irreparable harm if his execution proceeds without full testing and analysis of this DNA evidence.

Bot the Motion and the Response can be found on the Court’s docket here.

Duckett’s Motion to Relinquish

In his appeal pending at the Florida Supreme Court, Duckett filed an emergency motion to relinquish jurisdiction back to the circuit court to allow further litigation on his request for DNA testing. Consistent with what’s stated in Duckett’s response to the State’s motion to stay (addressed above), Duckett states that his expert is “available at this time to conduct the necessary review of the DNA results.” According to the motion, the State also filed “a motion in the circuit court requesting an order precluding Mr. Duckett from filing additional motions in that court . . . .”

Mr. Duckett stands by argument previously presented in the circuit court that distinguished Jimenez and does not concede that the State is correct in their argument nor in their characterization of the motions filed by Mr. Duckett. But because Mr. Duckett wishes to have his expert begin his review as soon as possible, Mr. Duckett seeks a relinquishment from this Court.

This Motion can be found on the Court’s docket here.

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TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.