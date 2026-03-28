Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

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Phil Johnson's avatar
Phil Johnson
20h

Sounds like the State is anxious to get this over with. Not a good look. Isn't the test a jury issue?

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