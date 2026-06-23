Duckett’s execution was previously scheduled for March 31, 2026, but was stayed pending litigation related to DNA testing. On April 30, the Florida Supreme Court reversed the circuit court’s decision denying Duckett additional analysis of DNA evidence and remanded the case for further litigation. As of TFDP’s May 11 update, the testing was still pending. On June 8, the defense asked for another week.

The circuit court has denied Duckett’s request for an evidentiary hearing, and the State has filed a motion asking the Florida Supreme Court to vacate the stay of Duckett’s execution. Here’s the latest.

On June 17, the State filed a motion in the Florida Supreme Court to vacate the stay of Duckett’s execution, writing that the “DNA testing and the subsequent statistical analysis is now complete.” The State’s Motion outlines that on June 11, Duckett filed his expert’s report, which concluded that “[t]he available DNA evidence does not permit me to form an opinion, to a reasonable degree of scientific certainty, that James Duckett either is or is not a contributor to the evidentiary DNA mixture. The data are insufficient to support either an inclusion or an exclusion.” Duckett also asked the circuit court for an evidentiary hearing, which had not been ruled on when the State filed its Motion arguing that “[t]he reason for the stay no longer exists.” As to Duckett’s request for an evidentiary hearing, the State argued: “Because the disputes Duckett asserts are untethered from any claim for relief from his judgement or sentence, Duckett’s request for an evidentiary hearing is nothing but a fishing expedition for information to support a claim that has not even been raised.”

The next day, on June 18, Duckett responded to the State’s Motion at the Florida Supreme Court and “request[ed] that th[e] Court maintain the current stay while Mr. Duckett completes the litigation regarding the testing and analysis of the DNA results in the circuit court.” The Response also mentions that, on June 11, Duckett filed a motion requesting an evidentiary hearing in the circuit court. The Response further argues:

There can be no question as to the irreparable injury that Mr. Duckett will suffer if this Court lifts the stay and precludes him the opportunity to complete his litigation in the lower court and provide this court with a fully developed evidentiary record. Mr. Duckett will be executed by the State of Florida without ever being provided the opportunity to fully litigate the relevant issues. The public has an interest in the assurance that the State is not executing an innocent man.

The Court has not yet ruled on the State’s motion.

On June 19, the circuit court entered an Order denying Duckett’s request for an evidentiary hearing, finding that there was no basis for an evidentiary hearing and Duckett’s Rule 3.853 motion was “fully resolved.” While the Order was signed June 19, it was not docketed at the Florida Supreme Court until yesterday.

All of the referenced filings can be found on the Florida Supreme Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Case