The State Attorney’s Office for the Eighteenth Circuit announced Thursday “the first case in the 18th Judicial Circuit of prosecutors seeking the death penalty for especially heinous sex crimes against children that do not result in death.”

Prosecutors are seeking death against Daniel E. Rodriguez, who is charged with “record[ing] himself raping, molesting, and exposing himself to two child relatives while also trafficking child pornography.” According to the announcement, prosecutors listed two aggravating factors against Rodriguez:

The victim of the sexual battery was particularly vulnerable due to age, and Rodriguez stood in a position of familial or custodial authority over the victim.

If found guilty, Rodriguez will have been convicted of a capital felony or a felony involving the use or threat of violence.

Florida passed legislation broadening capital punishment to nonhomicide sex crimes against children under the age of 12 in 2023. (To read more on this legislation, go to the TFDP archives. The full legislative history and analysis is available.) In passing the legislation, the Legislature expressly recognized that it violates long-standing precedent from both the U.S. and Florida Supreme Courts. (Read more here.) Prosecutors around the State have sought death in only a few cases, and no sentences of death have been imposed under the statute.

Since Florida passed this legislation, other states have also done so. So far, the issue of the constitutionality of these laws has not reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

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