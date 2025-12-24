Yesterday, the Third District Court of Appeal affirmed the trial court’s ruling that Reginald Jackson is intellectually disabled and, therefore, ineligible for the death penalty.

Jackson was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, among other charges, for killing Annette Anderson and her grandson Tyrone Walker in 2013. The State sought the death penalty, and Jackson “moved for an order barring him from eligibility for capital punishment” due to intellectual disability. (For the background on Florida law on intellectual disability, see this prior TFDP post.)

In late 2019, the trial court conducted an evidentiary hearing on Jackson’s claim. “After hearing testimony and reviewing hundreds of pages of school, jail, and juvenile detention records, and other documents, as well as detailed post-hearing memoranda the parties submitted, the trial court rendered a fifteen-page written order finding Jackson intellectually disabled.” The State appealed the decision to the Third District.

The State argued “that the trial court misconstrued the record, which lacks clear and convincing evidence to support its order, and considered factors other than those required to prove intellectual disability. Further, the State challenge[d] the evidence of deficits in Jackson’s current level of adaptive behavior or function, contending that the trial court only focused on evidence from his childhood.” To the contrary, Jackson argued that the trial court’s ruling was based on competent, substantial evidence. On review, the Third District agreed with Jackson that the record supports the finding Jackson is intellectually disabled and, therefore, ineligible for the death penalty.

The court determined that Jackson “had two full-scale IQ scores . . . that were low enough to require further adaptive functioning analysis.” Further, records show “Jackson was born while his mother was actively abusing drugs.” His father “beat his mother, both during and after pregnancy. “[E]ven the State’s expert . . . acknowledged that Jackson suffered neurological problems and difficulties due to his mother’s drug and alcohol use during her pregnancy.” Jackson also suffered from several head injuries during the developmental period.”

Records show that Jackson “[n]ever surpassed the academic level of a sixth grader.” Several witnesses testified regarding Jackson’s difficulty with simple tasks. Jackson’s grandmother “testified that he did not know how to tell time as a seven-year-old, struggled to count money, and could not write his name at age five. . . . [H]e could not complete tasks and had difficulty controlling his feelings.”

The trial court also found Jackson was “significantly deficient” in the practical domain. Jackson’s sister reported that he “had to be reminded to bathe and would wear the same clothes for days in a row.” His grandmother testified that “he did not know how to make simple meals and his chore when growing up was to take out the trash, which he often had to be reminded to do.”

While the State can seek review from the Florida Supreme Court, the Court’s jurisdiction is extremely limited.

The opinion can be downloaded here.