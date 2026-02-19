Melvin Trotter’s execution is scheduled for February 24—the second scheduled in the State this year.

As TFDP previously covered, the circuit court summarily denied Trotter’s postconviction claims filed ahead of his execution. Trotter appealed to the Florida Supreme Court and filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus. On Tuesday, the Florida Supreme Court issued a decision denying Trotter’s claims.

First, on Trotter’s claim regarding DOC’s “alleged maladministration of the” State’s lethal injection protocol, the Court determined that “[t]he circuit court did not err in denying an evidentiary hearing on nor in summarily denying this claim” and cited its recent decision in Heath v. State on similar claims. The Court reasoned:

[T]he outcomes suggested in the affidavit are speculative and thus do not demonstrate “a substantial and imminent risk that is sure or very likely—in other words, a virtual certainty—to cause serious illness and needless suffering.” Moreover, because Trotter incorrectly maintains that the Glossip requirements do not apply to his claim, he fails to identify an alternative method of execution.

Second, as to Trotter’s claim that “his advanced age and status as an elderly person exempt him from execution,” the Court determined “[t]he circuit court did not err in denying this claim.” The Court declined Trotter’s request to revisit its decision in Smithers addressing a similar claim.

On Trotter’s habeas petition related to the lethal injection protocol, the Court determined “Trotter is not entitled to the relief he seeks” and determined the claim is essentially the same as the claim raised in his postconviction motion.

Justice Labarga concurred in result without an opinion.

The full decision is available on the Court’s docket here.

