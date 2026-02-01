Melvin Trotter’s execution is set for February 24. Yesterday, he filed a petition at the Florida Supreme Court challenging the circuit court’s Order Denying Demand for Additional Records.

Trotter filed demands for public records in the circuit court seeking public records from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Florida Department of Corrections (FDOC). After a hearing, the circuit court upheld objections to both demands and entered an Order Denying Demand for Additional Records.

Trotter argues that the Order “departs from the essential requirements of law” and does not “includ[e] an opinion or analysis.” Trotter argues that the records he seeks relate to his claim regarding FDOC’s failure to follow the Stat’’s lethal injection claim and that he seeks the records to “establish the Florida Department of Corrections follows the procedure put in place to prevent unconstitutional suffering and cruelty,” arguing:

The recent and repeated maladministration of the stated procedure justifies piercing the presumption of correctness and warrants a further investigation into whether any other protocols and/or procedures have been disregarded. This is a serious concern and would rise to a colorable claim that FDOC’s failure to follow the published Execution by Lethal Injection Procedures is a violation of Trotter’s Due Process and Eighth Amendment constitutional rights. The requested records reasonably relate to establishing that claim.

Trotter asks the Court to enter an Order “directing the lower court to grant” his demand for records from FDLE and FDOC.

The State has until Thursday, February 5 at 6:00 p.m. to file a response. Trotter then has until the next day to file a reply.

The filings in this case are available on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Trotter’s Warrant

