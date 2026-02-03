Melvin Trotter’s execution is scheduled for February 24—the second scheduled in the State this year.

Yesterday, Trotter, through his attorneys, filed a successive motion for postconviction relief in the circuit court. The motion raises two claims:

In this claim, Trotter argues that the Florida Department of Corrections does not follow Florida’s lethal injection protocol, as indicated by records in Frank Walls’ federal litigation just before his December 2025 execution. This claim is similar to the claim raised by Heath, which was recently denied. (Covered by TFDP here.)

In this claim, Trotter argues that his execution violates the Eighth Amendment due to his elderly age. This claim is similar to the claim Samuel Smithers raised before his 2025 execution, which the Florida Supreme Court denied based on the conformity clause in the Florida Constitution that requires the Florida Supreme Court to read Florida’s Constitution in conjunction with U.S. Supreme Court precedent under the Eighth Amendment. (Read more about Smithers here.)

Trotter also filed a motion for stay of execution requesting that his execution be stayed pending “an independent investigation” of FDOC’s compliance with Florida’s lethal injection protocol.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Trotter’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.