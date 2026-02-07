Melvin Trotter’s execution is scheduled for February 24—the second scheduled in the State this year.

Yesterday, the circuit court denied Trotter’s postconviction claims filed ahead of his scheduled execution. (Trotter’s claims were covered here.)

After a Huff hearing on Wednesday, the court denied Trotter’s request for an evidentiary hearing.

On Trotter’s first claim regarding the Department of Corrections’ “failure to follow its published” lethal injection protocol, the court references the Florida Supreme Court’s (FSC) recent decision in Ronald Heath’s case denying “almost identical postconviction claims.” (The Court’s decision in Heath’s case is covered here.) The Court ultimately “agree[d] with the State[]” and determined Trotter “is not entitled to any of the relief he seeks.” As to Trotter’s allegations that “FDOC’s administration of its own lethal injection protocol violates the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments,” the court, relying on the FSC’s decision in Heath, determined the claims were “speculative and conclusory” despite the evidence from the Walls litigation. The court emphasized the redactions in the documents from the Walls litigation.

Further, the court determined that Trotter’s claim is “legally insufficient” because “he fails to identify any alternative method of execution, much less a sufficient one.” The court concluded that Trotter’s “claims are wholly speculative and conclusory” and “insufficient to overcome the strong presumption that FDOC will properly comply” with the State’s lethal injection protocol.”

On Trotter’s second claim that his execution will violate the Eighth Amendment due to his elderly age of 65, the court held that it could not “declar[e] . . . a new constitutional right” on postconviction.” The court further determined that the claim is barred by the conformity clause in the Florida Constitution, which requires Florida courts to read the Florida Constitution in conformity with U.S. Supreme Court precedent on the Eighth Amendment.

Further, the court discussed the State’s argument that Trotter’s “arguments are not supported by the overarching rationale in Roper, Atkins, and Ford,” all of which were Eighth Amendment cases decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. The court wrote:

The classes of persons at issue in Roper, Atkins, and Ford all had characteristics that rendered them less culpable and undermined the death penalty’s purposes of retribution and deterrence. The mere fact that Defendant is of advanced age does not diminish his culpability or the retributive value or deterrent effect of the death penalty in this case in the same manner that a person’s status as a juvenile or an insane person would.

Further, the court also denied Trotter’s motion for stay of execution, in which he requested “an investigation to ensure” Trotter’s “Eighth Amendment protection from cruel and unusual punishment is preserved” during the execution process.

The full Order can be downloaded here.

Trotter has appealed the Order to the FSC. The filings in the appeal can be found on the Court’s docket here.

Trotter also filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus, raising three claims related to DOC’s failure to follow the State’s lethal injection protocol:

The filings in this case can be found on the Court’s docket here.

Trotter’s petition seeking review of the circuit court’s non-final order related to his public records requests (covered here) also remains pending.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Trotter’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.