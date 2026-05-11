Duckett’s execution was previously scheduled for March 31, 2026, but was stayed pending litigation related to DNA testing. On April 30, the Florida Supreme Court reversed the circuit court’s decision denying Duckett additional analysis of DNA evidence and remanded the case for further litigation. (Read more here.)

On May 4, the circuit court held a status hearing. Lead counsel for the State did not attend because she was preoccupied with Lukehart’s case.

Opening the hearing, the trial court said:

All right. I got the order back from the Supreme Court on Friday. I’m sure you all have read it. It appears that I have very little or no discretion, in terms of whether or not the testing takes place. The Supreme Court has directed that the statistical analysis takes place.

The question discussed at the hearing was who is going to do the further analysis on the data that the Court ordered be released for analysis. Duckett’s counsel said they “were gonna send it to Othram:

As TFDP previously covered, despite objecting to Othram doing the analysis in Duckett’s case, the State recently partnered with Othram on a task force for prosecuting cold cases. In fact, at the hearing, counsel for the State said that the State did not have any objection to Othram doing the testing in Duckett’s case but noted that Othram has a “conflict of interest” based on this new partnership:

As to scheduling, the trial court said that while Mr. Duckett is not under an active warrant, it still heeds the Supreme Court’s direction “that this is still a top priority” and “takes precedent over [his] docket.” Defense counsel asked for five days’ notice for future hearings because their office is working on other cases under warrant. The court said it is “moving forward as thought it is still under warrant,” noting that the “case is from 1997.”

Counsel for the State indicated that the State intends to move to lift the stay of Duckett’s warrant:

Duckett’s counsel said that it should be “a fairly quick review.”

On May 7, the circuit court entered an Order canceling the status conference set for May 8 and rescheduling it for June 3 at 9:00 a.m. While it is not on the docket, this is likely due to information from Othram on how long the testing will take.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Duckett’s Warrant