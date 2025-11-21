Jerone Hunter and Troy Victorino were originally sentenced to death in 2006 for murdering Francisco Ayo Roman, Erin Belanger, Jonathon W. Gleason, Roberto Manuel Gonzalez, Michelle Ann Nathan, and Anthony Vega. After Hurst, Hunter and Victorino’s death sentences were vacated and remanded for resentencing.

As TFDP previously covered, Hunter and Victorino’s resentencing was in progress when Governor DeSantis signed Florida’s 2023 capital sentencing legislation into law. After extended litigation, the Florida Fifth District Court of Appeal held that the new law applied to their resentencing. (More here.) Eventually, after a penalty phase in May 2025, a Volusia County jury nonunanimously recommended both Hunter and Victorino be resentenced to death. (Morehere.) Earlier this month, the trial court sentenced both Hunter and Victorino to death.