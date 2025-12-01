Frank Walls’ execution is set for December 18.

Last week, around the same time as he filed postconviction claims in the state circuit court (covered here), Walls filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

NOTE: There was a recent change in Wardens at Florida State Prison (FSP), where Florida conducts executions. As of November 19, David Allen was Warden at FSP, and Warden Allen was the recipient of Gov. DeSantis’s cover letter for Walls’ death warrant on November 18.

In this lawsuit, Walls raises an “as-applied challenge to the administration of [Florida’s] Etomidate Protocol to him specifically,” arguing that his execution will violate the Eighth Amendment because “his numerous and severe medical issues render him likely to experience prolonged suffering if the Protocol is applied to him.” The Complaint argues that discovery will show that “the Etomidate Protocol, when administered to a medically vulnerable prisoner like Mr. Walls, will induce a domino-effect of symptoms that culminate in a torturous death from pulmonary edema,” which is the accumulation of fluid in the lungs.

The Complaint states that in July 2025, it was revealed that Walls has “an array of conditions including ‘hypertension, hyperlipidemia (elevated cholesterol), a thyroid disorder requiring thyroid hormone replacement, gastrointestinal reflux, obesity, long-standing obstructive sleep apnea requiring the nightly use of a CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) machine, and chronic and poorly controlled back pain’ that prevents him from lying flat.” He has also reported symptoms such as “confusion, dizziness or fainting, and even difficulty speaking.”

Given his condition, a doctor expressed concern about Walls’ execution:

The Complaint also references autopsy reports from prior Florida executions using the same protocol that suggest pulmonary edema:

By way of example, the autopsy of Eric Branch, who was executed with the Etomidate Protocol on February 22, 2018, showed pulmonary edema and heavy lungs, weighing 770g on the right and 660g on the left. His lungs were so full of liquid that froth was present all the way up his windpipe. . . . Heavy lungs with congestion and edema is listed as a cause of death.

The full Complaint can be downloaded here.

So far, Defendants have not responded to Walls’ Complaint. The parties have until tomorrow at noon to file a proposed Scheduling Order.

