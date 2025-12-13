Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan's avatar
Stan
3d

His victims were ages 22 and 20. He was 19. 37 years on The Row. Time to put this to bed. The victims' families have endured decades, waiting for the sentence to be carried out. I am sure it's been hell for his family too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Melanie Kalmanson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture