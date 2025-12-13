Frank Walls’ execution is set for December 18. Here’s the latest on warrant-related litigation.

State Postconviction Claims

As TFDP previously covered, Walls filed postconviction claims in the circuit court, the first of which focused on his intellectual disability (ID).

On December 3, the circuit court denied Walls’ claims. On Walls’ ID claim, the court found that the claim was “procedurally bared and meritless.”

Walls appealed the circuit court’s ruling. Yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed the circuit court’s denial. The Court agreed that Walls’ claim is procedurally barred because “Walls has already raised and been denied relief on this claim.” (As TFDP previously covered, Walls was denied relief based on retroactivity, not on the merits.) The Court also denied Walls’ other claims.

State Habeas Claim

Walls also filed a petition for writ of habeas corpus at the Florida Supreme Court related to his ID claim. He petition raised the following claim:

In the same opinion issued yesterday, the Court denied Walls’ petition. The Court rejected “Walls’ claim because it is procedurally barred,” finding Walls previously made this argument and it was rejected.

Federal Lethal Injection Claim

As TFDP previously covered, Walls filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida raising an “as-applied challenge to the administration of [Florida’s] Etomidate [Lethal Injection] Protocol to him specifically,” arguing that his execution will violate the Eighth Amendment because “his numerous and severe medical issues render him likely to experience prolonged suffering if the Protocol is applied to him.”

On Tuesday, the federal district court entered an Order denying Walls’ motion for stay of execution. The Order says:

To start, Mr. Walls’s complaint and motion describe a long-documented history of states and the federal government abandoning the use of a paralytic in their lethal injection protocols as early as 2016, given the risk that a paralytic may mask evidence of torturous effects of the other drugs administered. Mr. Walls also describes several examples of lethal injection protocols causing pulmonary edema in the condemned. Indeed, Mr. Walls includes examples of different courts and states recognizing the risk that pulmonary edema may induce a torturous death as early as 2018.

The Court determined that while Walls presented evidence he may experience pain during his execution, his claim was filed too late:

Given the detailed history Mr. Walls sets out, which calls into question the use of a paralytic and the risk associated with pulmonary edema, and his chronic health conditions that preceded this year and have only recently worsened, Mr. Walls’s delay in seeking a stay of execution until over two weeks after his death warrant was signed is fatal to his requested relief. . . . . This Court acknowledges that Mr. Walls has presented evidence demonstrating that he may well suffer a cruel death by experiencing a feeling akin to drowning as a result of pulmonary edema. But this Court is bound to apply the law, and the law does not permit a last-minute stay in this case when Mr. Walls’s claim could have been brought months, if not years, before his death warrant was signed.

Walls appealed the Order to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and filed an emergency motion to stay. The motion argues:

[The district court’s] decision was wrong and likely to be reversed. Not only did the district court fail to apply any of the four required factors for a stay or injunction, its undue-delay analysis was factually and legally erroneous. Because Walls is substantially likely to succeed, both in this appeal of the district court’s order and on the merits of his § 1983 claim, this Court should grant a stay of his scheduled December 18 execution and allow full briefing.

On Thursday, the State filed its response to Walls’ motion. Yesterday, Walls filed his reply.

Federal Religious Claim

Yesterday, Walls filed a new claim in federal court claiming that the Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) is not allowing his spiritual advisor to perform essential sacramental practices (laying on of hands, audible prayer, confession, and viaticum) at the time of death. He argues these restrictions substantially burden his religious exercise in violation of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000 (RLUIPA) and the First Amendment, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2022 ruling in Ramirez v. Collier.

Walls has been a devout Catholic for more than twenty-six years, and his faith has deepened as he prepares for death. He was formally received into the Catholic Church in 1999 and has lived a daily life of prayer on death row by praying the Liturgy of the Hours and the Rosary, receiving Communion and Confession regularly, and ministering to others around him. This year, after a year-long Novitiate, he became a Benedictine Oblate, a formal commitment to live according to the Rule of St. Benedict and to devote his life to God in community. His priest affirms that Walls’ religious sincerity is unquestionable and that the Last Rites are essential to his sacramental preparation for death.

According to the Complaint:

Last Rites are a combination of audible prayer, holy religious ceremonies, and physical touch that, as understood in centuries-old Catholic tradition and scripture, prepare the spirit for transition to the afterlife. Id. at 3. The Last Rites can be performed with no threat to anyone’s safety, minimal—if any—intrusion on the State’s execution protocols, and appropriate respect for the decorum and gravity of the execution process. Id. at 5. But when Mr. Walls requested to be afforded that final act of religious exercise, his Last Rites, Florida constructively denied his request, refusing to respond to Mr. Walls or his counsel directly, but instead telling Father Feddon that he would not be permitted to fully administer them. Id. at 3-6. While Father Feddon was approved as Mr. Walls’s spiritual advisor, he would not be permitted to touch Mr. Walls during the execution and would only be allowed to whisper prayers from a designated spot, away from Mr. Walls in the chamber. FDOC’s constructive denial cannot be squared with unambiguous legal precedent that both RLUIPA and the First Amendment guarantee Mr. Walls the right to exercise his religious beliefs without substantial burden. Ramirez v. Collier, 595 U.S. 2011 (2022). At no time in Mr. Walls’s life will the exercise of his religious beliefs be more important than at the very end of it. The Last Rites must be administered immediately preceding death. To execute a practicing Catholic without permitting the full administration of the Last Rites is a clear violation of his constitutional rights. Mr. Walls now seeks relief from this Court to ensure that he is not executed in a manner that substantially burdens the exercise of his religious beliefs.

In Ramirez, the U.S. Supreme Court held that Texas’s ban on allowing a spiritual advisor to touch the condemned prisoner during the execution was likely to fail under the RLUIPA:

We conclude that Ramirez is likely to prevail on his claim that Texas’s categorical ban on religious touch in the execution chamber is inconsistent with his rights under RLUIPA.

Walls has also filed an emergency motion for stay of execution in this case. Yesterday, the Court entered a briefing schedule. The State’s response is due Monday at 10:00 CST/11:00 EST. Walls’ reply is due the same day at 5:00 CST/6:00 EST.

