Frank Walls’ execution is set for December 18. Here’s the latest on warrant-related litigation, including a petition filed at the U.S. Supreme Court.

SCOTUS Petition Related to State Claims

As TFDP previously covered, the Florida Supreme Court denied Walls’ state postconviction claims and state petition for writ of habeas corpus. Today, Walls filed a petition for writ of certiorari at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The petition presents two question:

Walls also filed an application for stay of execution. The filings in this case can be found on the docket here.

Federal Lethal Injection Claim

As TFDP previously covered, Walls filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida raising an “as-applied challenge to the administration of [Florida’s] Etomidate [Lethal Injection] Protocol to him specifically,” arguing that his execution will violate the Eighth Amendment because “his numerous and severe medical issues render him likely to experience prolonged suffering if the Protocol is applied to him.”

Walls appealed the Order to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and filed an emergency motion to stay.

On Saturday, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the denial of Walls’ claims, concluding Walls “ha[d] not established that he is likely to succeed in his appeal.” The Eleventh Circuit agreed Walls delayed filing his claim:

Like the district court, we doubt Walls’s suit could have been filed only as early as July. The record establishes that Walls has suffered for at least eight years from the same conditions he now alleges will cause him severe pain and suffering. But in any event, Walls’s admission that his suit could have been filed four months earlier dooms his motion. We ordinarily do not grant a motion for a stay when it “could have been brought at such a time as to allow consideration of the merits without requiring entry of a stay.” Nelson, 541 U.S. at 650. And we cannot say that the district court likely abused its discretion by extending Long “in an unrea-sonable or incorrect manner.” Toll, 804 F.3d at 1353. (citation and internal quotation marks omitted). We held in Long that a five-month delay was “too long.” 924 F.3d at 1177. And Walls admits that he waited nearly four and a half months to move for a stay. Walls also faults the district court for ruling that he unduly delayed even though he sued before the two-year statute of limita-tions expired. Yet, Walls’s argument answers the wrong question. Because “a stay of execution is an equitable remedy,” the “rules of equity apply.” Id. at 1176. One of those rules is that courts ordinar-ily do not grant a stay when the movant created the need for it. See In re Hutcherson, 468 F.3d 747, 750 (11th Cir. 2006) (denying stay of execution where inmate’s “need for a stay of execution [was] di-rectly attributable to his own failure to bring his claims to court in a timely fashion”). The purpose of that equitable rule would be de-feated were we to rule that no undue delay occurs whenever a chal-lenge is not barred by the statute of limitations. Suppose, for exam-ple, that Walls could have sued twenty months ago but filed his complaint and motion for a stay the day before his execution. That delay would plainly be inequitable under both Supreme Court and our precedent, even if Walls filed it within the limitations period.

Federal Religious Claim

As TFDP previously covered, Walls has filed a claim in federal court claiming that the Florida Department of Corrections (DOC) is not allowing his spiritual advisor to perform essential sacramental practices (laying on of hands, audible prayer, confession, and viaticum) at the time of death.

The Complaint can be downloaded here.

According to Court filings, the case settled over the weekend after DOC agreed to grant Walls’ requested religious exceptions to the execution protocol.

TFDP Prior Coverage

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.