Frank Walls’ execution is set for December 18.

Yesterday, through his attorneys, Walls filed a successive motion for postconviction relief ahead of his scheduled execution.

The motion presents three claims:

First, Walls argues that his execution is unconstitutional and that he “has never had the merits of his intellectual disability claim decided by the Florida Supreme Court post-Hall. For more background on Walls’ intellectual disability claim, read this post from TFDP.

Second, Walls argues that his execution is unconstitutional due to his young age at the time of the crimes underlying his sentence.

Finally, Walls argues that his execution does not serve any valid purpose due to the 37-year delay between his sentence and his scheduled execution.

Walls’ full motion can be downloaded here.

Walls also filed a motion for stay of execution.

Today, the State filed its answer to Walls’ motion, arguing:

Two of the three claims are untimely and procedurally barred, as well as meritless under controlling Florida Supreme Court precedent. The third claim is facially insufficient under “longstanding” Florida Supreme Court precedent. The third successive postconviction motion should be summarily denied.

The State’s full Answer can be downloaded here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Walls’ Case

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.