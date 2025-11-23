Frank Walls’ execution is set for December 18. The U.S. Supreme Court has made clear that the Eighth Amendment bars executing those who are intellectually disabled. Over the course of the past few decades since his death sentence, Walls’ case has been a lead case for issues related to intellectual disability in Florida. (To read the background on this caselaw here.)

So who is Frank Walls?

Frank Walls had a loving relationship with his family—his parents and brother. He helped with caring for his brother who had a disability.

Childhood photo of Frank Walls

When Walls was in school, he was consistently tested because something wasn’t right. The Sentencing Order says that Walls “was classified by school counselors and psychologists as being emotionally handicapped based on his ‘acting out’ behavior” and “had apparent brain dysfunction possibly caused by slight brain damage, although not medically diagnosed. This dysfunction was manifested by the defendant’s difficulty in learning mathematical and verbal skills.”

At age 6, Walls scored a full scale IQ of 88. Also at that age, “he was assessed and diagnosed with ADHD.”

Childhood photo of Frank Walls

At age 12, Walls was tested again due to having issues in school. At that time, he “had a verbal IQ score of 94, a performance IQ score of 112, and a full-scale IQ score of 102 . . . .” Also at age 12, Walls suffered two bouts of viral meningitis; the first time, he was hospitalized for 5 days.

At age 14, Walls was tested again and “had a verbal score of 90, a performance score of 114, and a full-scale score of 101 . . . .”

At age 15, Walls went to the emergency room with a possible third bout of viral meningitis.

As a child, Walls was in and out of emotionally handicapped classes and special programs for troubled kids. He later tested, and his IQ scores came back much lower.

Photo of Frank Walls near the time of his arrest

Walls committed the crimes underlying his death sentence when he was 19.

His first trial was reversed based on a competency-related issue. Between his first and second trial, in 1991, Walls was tested again and had a 74 IQ. The trial court’s Sentencing Order found that Walls’ IQ “decreased from the time he was school age to the present,” from “Average” to “Low Normal.” One expert opined that Walls was “extremely immature and his behavioral control is in many ways consistent with a child in the middle to late elementary school age, and that [he was] functioning intellectually at about the age of 12 or 13.”

After the U.S. Supreme Court decided Atkins v. Virginia, holding that the Eighth Amendment bars executing those who are intellectually disabled, Walls asked for relief—through his lawyers. In 2006, Walls had a full-scale IQ of 72, from the State’s expert. This test showed that Walls’ lower IQ score was stable—from 1991 to 2006. Nevertheless, Wall’s Atkins claim was denied.

The chart below (from the record in Walls’ case) shows Walls’ IQ scores on the distribution of full-range IQ scores:

Then the U.S. Supreme Court decided Hall v. Florida in 2014. (To read the background on this caselaw here.) After Hall, Florida courts apply a three-prong test for determining intellectual disability:

A defendant must establish intellectual disability by demonstrating the following three factors: (1) significantly subaverage general intellectual functioning; (2) concurrent deficits in adaptive behavior; and (3) manifestation of the condition before age eighteen.1

According to the State’s expert in Walls’ case, “[a]daptive behavior is personal independence and social responsibility,” or “how well an individual is able to adapt in several different ways in order to live independently and do okay.”

After Hall, Walls again raised a claim for relief, arguing that, under Hall v. Florida, his IQ of 74 required the court to consider the other two prongs of the intellectual disability analysis. In 2016, the Florida Supreme Court agreed and held in Walls’ case that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Hall applied retroactively. Accordingly, Walls was granted an evidentiary hearing on his intellectual disability claim.

Walls’ evidentiary hearing finally proceeded in 2021—five years after it was granted. Walls presented the testimony of several experts, one of whom testified that viral meningitis can cause brain damage and explained how Walls’ IQ could drop 30 points and the likelihood that it occurred by age 17. His trial attorney also testified that working with him at the time of trial (before the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Atkins), when Walls was 20, indicated Walls was intellectually disabled—which is why it was included in the mitigating circumstances presented to the trial court.

Another piece of evidence Walls’ attorney introduced was an affidavit from Duane Owen (who was executed in 2023, read here). Owen said he knew Walls for “nearly 30 years” through their time on death row together and “observed how he functions with day to day activities” and “often assisted him in those activities.” He “observed that Frank has difficulties with letters, and trying to teach him is like trying to teach a Kindergartener.” While Walls can read, Owen said “he often does not appear to comprehend what he reads” and “asks odd questions about what he reads.” Owen said, when he was housed near Walls, he would “listen to [Walls] talk to himself for hours.”

The State called Dr. Prichard, who testified that “significantly subaverage intellectual functioning is defined as . . . approximately a 70” IQ score. When asked whether it was normal to see a significant drop in IQ scores, Dr. Prichard said it was not and that he was not able to find a reason for it in Walls’ records:

Dr. Prichard also agreed that Walls had “adaptive deficits.”

Notwithstanding the evidence in support of Walls’ claim that he is intellectually disabled and, therefore, ineligible for execution, the trial court denied Walls’ claim because, in 2020, the Florida Supreme Court reversed its prior decision and held that Hall did not apply retroactively. The Florida Supreme Court affirmed the denial.

Ultimately, Walls was denied a constitutional claim based on a procedural technicality—retroactivity. Others like David Pittman, who was executed this year, have also been denied relief based on intellectual disability on the same basis.

