Chadwick Willacy’s execution is set for April 21. Here’s the latest on warrant-related litigation, which focuses on Willacy’s right to access public records related to executions.

Petition for Writ of Mandamus

On March 25, while litigation was pending in the circuit court, Willacy filed a petition for writ of mandamus in the Florida Supreme Court related to his demands for public records. The petition raised three claims:

Briefing was completed on March 26. On March 31, the Court issued an Order denying the petition. The decision was unanimous.

The filings in this case can be found on the Court’s docket here.

Appeal of Denial of Public Records

After the circuit court sustained several state agencies’ objections to his demands for public records, Willacy appealed to the Florida Supreme Court.

Willacy’s initial brief is due on Monday, April 6, at 2:00 p.m. (The full Scheduling Order is outlined here.) The filings in this appeal can be found here.

Petition for Writ of Habeas Corpus

On Thursday, Willacy also filed a petition or writ of habeas corpus. In the petition, Willacy raises four claims related to public records surrounding executions and lethal injection:

The State’s response is due by April 8 at 5. The filings in this case are available on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Willacy’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.