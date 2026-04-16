Chadwick Willacy’s execution is scheduled for next week. Yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court denied his pending claims.

First, the Court addressed Willacy’s petition for review of the circuit court’s nonfinal orders related to his requests for public records. Initially, the Court determined that it does not have “jurisdictoin to review” Willacy’s challenge to the circuit court’s denial of his motion for extensoin of time to file a postconviction motion because the “issue is untethered to any claim for relief from his judgment or sentence” and, therefore, “it is a nonappealable interlocutory order.”

Further, the Court rejected Willacy’s petition related to the circuit court’s denial of his requests for public records, which was pending before the Governor signed his death warrant. The Court concluded that Willacy did not “demonstrate[] that the circuit court departed from the essential requirements of the law by denying his records request.”

Second, the Court addressed Willacy’s petition for writ of habeas corpus, which Willacy filed after the Governor signed his death warrant. The Court denied the petition because “orders denying public records requests are not cognizable in a petition for habeas corpus.”

Justice Labarga concurred in result without an opinion.

Justice Tanenbaum concurred in part and dissented in party with an opinion. He “dissent[ed]to the extent the court purports to exercise jurisdiction in” the case first addressed by the majority. He wrote that a death warrant alone does not change the confines of the Court’s jurisdiction in capital cases:

An active death warrant does not give us extraordinary appellate review powers under the Florida Constitution, and it does not give rise to some extralegal proceeding in the trial court over which we then have plenary authority. . . . Put another way, an active death warrant, by itself, does not reopen the closed criminal case that produced the conviction and death sentence. The warrant, in fact, has the opposite legal effect, signaling that the condemned defendant has completed his direct appeal, his initial post-conviction challenge, and his pursuit of federal habeas relief (if any).

In his first few months on the Court, Justice Tanenbaum has shown that he is willing to put in the time to comment on the issues in death warrant cases—even despite the fast-paced schedule.

The decision can be accessed on the Court’s docket here.

TFDP Prior Coverage of Willacy’s Warrant

My thoughts are with everyone involved in the warrant- and execution-related process.