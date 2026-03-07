William “Tommy” Zeigler is the longest-serving prisoner on Florida’s death row—and in state history. He was convicted and sentenced to death for killing his wife, in-laws, and another person on Christmas Eve in 1975 but has long-maintained his innocence. Zeigler will turn 80 in July.

Zeigler has been fighting for years to obtain new DNA testing and for relief as a result of those tests, arguing that the evidence proves he did not kill his family. According to the Tampa Bay Times:

Prosecutors had opposed Zeigler’s efforts to test his evidence for DNA at least six times over more than two decades. But after Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique Worrell was elected in 2022, she agreed to grant the testing. She had reviewed his case as former head of the office’s conviction integrity unit and had argued at the time that the state had a “moral obligation” to grant the testing. Later, she said she was not swayed by the DNA results.

(You can read more on this history in the links below from TFDP’s prior coverage.)

In January 2025, Zeigler filed a motion for a new trial based on the DNA evidence. (Read more here.) A news article from around that time reported that Zeigler was in good spirits and wanted to clear his name, according to his cousin who visits him monthly.

In December, the circuit court held a five-day evidentiary hearing on Zeigler’s claims. Zeigler appeared at the hearing in a wheelchair carrying an oxygen tank. (See photos from the hearing here.)

Photo of Tommy Zeigler at his evidentiary hearing in December 2025 (Source: Orlando Sentinel)

Last month, the parties submitted written closing arguments. Tampa Bay Times reports that, “[a]t the hearing in December, attorneys working for Attorney General James Uthmeier challenged the scientific analysis. They argued that the DNA results were not conclusive enough to clear Zeigler. Now, the judge has agreed.”

This afternoon, the circuit court denied Zeigler’s motion. According to the Tampa Bay Times, the court issued a 44-page Order concluding Zeigler “had not proved that new evidence would result in an acquittal, and that’s the standard required by Florida law.” (The Order is not on the docket.) Further, Tampa Bay Times reports:

In her 44-page ruling, [the court] said the new evidence had actually hurt Zeigler’s case. It showed he had shot, beaten and killed Mays, something his own DNA expert acknowledged at the December hearing, she observed. But at his 1976 trial, she said, Zeigler had denied killing Mays. “At any retrial, defendant’s credibility would be subject to substantial and weighty attack,” she wrote. “Not only does the trial evidence refute defendant’s testimony, but the newly discovered evidence further impeaches him.”

