Welcome to the latest series from Tracking Florida’s Death Penalty: Veterans on Florida’s Death Row. In case you missed it, Part I addressed the 14 veterans who have been executed in the State of Florida. It is available here.

Note that the posts in this series are updated periodically to reflect current information.

Died on Death Row

In addition to the 14 who have been executed, at least 12 military veterans died while on Florida’s death row under a sentence of death.

Lloyd Chase Allen (Monroe County)

Lloyd Chase Allen was sentenced to death following the jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 11-1. On direct appeal in 1995, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed his conviction and sentence of death. In its opinion, the Court wrote:

As noted in the sentencing order in this case, even though the two nonstatutory mitigating factors of family background and military service were not argued to the court, the court found evidence of these factors contained within the record. Both the presentence investigation report and the psychological evaluations, which are part of the record in this case, contain evidence to support the mitigating circumstances found by the judge.

Allen died on July 29, 2015, after over 20 years on Florida’s death row. He was 69 years old.

Stephen Booker (Alachua County)

Stephen Booker was sentenced to death following the jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 9-3. Booker testified at the penalty phase, in part about his military service. He served in Okinawa and spent time “in various hospitals, including Camp Codie Medical Center on Okinawa and Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C. while he was in the armed services.”

Booker died on November 3, 2022, after almost 50 years on Florida’s death row. He was 69 years old.

James Card (Bay County)

James Card was sentenced to death in 1982. At sentencing, the trial court considered Card’s “good military record” as mitigation. Specifically, the trial court considered that “Card served in the Army National Guard and received an honorable discharge” and assigned it some weight.

Card died on April 10, 2021, after almost 40 years on Florida’s death row. He was 74 years old.

Andrew Gosciminski (St. Lucie County)

Andrew Gosciminski was sentenced to death for crimes that occurred in 2002 following the jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 9-3. At sentencing, the trial court considered Gosciminski’s military service as mitigation. Specifically, the trial court considered that “Gosciminski served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged,” which the court assigned moderate weight.

Gosciminski died on November 13, 2020, after 11 years on Florida’s death row. He was 67 years old.

Harold Hooper (Nassau County)

Harold Hooper was sentenced to death for crimes that occurred in mid-1982. As mitigation at sentencing, the trial court considered that Hooper “served in the U.S. Army in 1960.”

DOC’s records do not reflect Hooper’s death. However, a Tampa Bay Times article published April 24, 1992, says Hooper died from cancer while on Florida’s death row after “fighting for nearly a decade to stay out of the electric chair.” At the time of his death, he had a claim of innocence pending.

Marvin Jones (Duval County)

Marvin Jones was sentenced to death following a jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 9-3. At sentencing, the trial court considered Jones’ “eight years in the Navy in responsible positions and with commendations and an honorable discharge” as mitigation. On direct appeal, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Jones’ conviction and sentence of death. His sentence became final in 1997.

Jones died on death row in 2020.

Thomas Pope (Broward County)

Pope was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder for crimes that occurred in 1981. At trial, against Pope’s wishes, the defense focused on Pope’s military service, presenting a “Vietnam syndrome defense,” as Pope called it on direct appeal. The jury recommended two sentences of life and one sentence of death. The jury recommended death by a vote of 9-3. At sentencing the trial court considered “Pope's service in Vietnam and honorable discharge from the Marines” as mitigation.

Leroy Pooler (Palm Beach County)

Leroy Pooler was sentenced to death following a jury recommendation for death by a vote of 9-3. As nonstatutory mitigation at sentencing, the trial court found Pooler’s “honorable service in the military,” which the Court gave considerable weight. On direct appeal in 1997, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed Pooler’s conviction and sentence.

The Florida Supreme Court’s 2008 decision on postconviction further stated that “Pooler’s military records revealed that he was charged with at least nineteen different offenses on fifteen different occasions between October 1969 and February 1971 and that he was court-martialed for several of these offenses.”

Pooler died on November 11, 2025, after almost 30 years on Florida’s death row. He was 76 years old.

Eddie Sexton, Sr. (Hillsborough County)

Eddie Sexton, Sr. was sentenced to death for crimes that occurred in 1993 when Sexton was 52. The jury recommended death by a vote of 8-4. In the Sentencing Order, the trial court stated that it considered Sexton’s “military service” in mitigation. However, Sexton’s trial counsel decided not to present much information about Sexton’s army service because “he id not think that information would have been helpful or mitigating.”

Sexton died on December 29, 2010, after 12 years on Florida’s death row. He was 68 years old.

Lawrence Singleton (Hillsborough County)

Lawrence Singleton was sentenced to death for crimes that occurred in 1997 following a jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 10-2. At sentencing, the trial court considered that “Singleton had served honorably in the armed forces” as mitigation.

Singleton died on December 29, 2001, after 3.5 years on Florida’s death row. He was 74 years old.

William Turner (Duval County)

William Turner was sentenced to death for killing his estranged wife and her roommate. At trial, his attorney presented evidence of his military service. Specifically, there was testimony that Turner “was in the military, had served in Viet Nam, had served in some combat, had at one time achieved the rank of sergeant, had gotten in some difficulty and lost a stripe and had an honorable discharge.”

Turner died on July 30, 2014, after almost 30 years on Florida’s death row. He was 69 years old.

John Vining (Orange County)

John Vining was sentenced to death following a jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 11-1. At sentencing, the trial court considered Vining’s military service as mitigation but gave it little weight. “[T]he court concluded that it was entitled to little weight as it ended over thirty years ago, involved no sacrifice, and amounted to a government job from which Vining received a number of benefits.”

Vining died on April 8, 2014, after 24 years on Florida’s death row - almost exactly to the day. He was 83 years old.

Fred Way (Hillsborough County)

Fred Way was sentenced to death on two counts of first-degree murder following the jury’s recommendations for death by a vote of 7-5. As mitigation at sentencing, the trial court considered Way’s “four years of service in the Air Force and twelve years of service in the air force reserves.”

Way died on May 15, 2006, after 22 years on Florida’s death row. He was 61 years old.

James Winkles (Pinellas County)

While serving a life sentence for another crime, Winkles confessed to murders that occurred to murders that occurred in 1980 and 1981. The confessions came decades after the crimes. Winkles waived his right to penalty phase jury and was sentenced to two sentences of death. At sentencing, the trial court considered Winkles’ military service as mitigation but assigned it no weight.

Winkles died on September 9, 2010, after 7 years on Florida’s death row. He was 69 years old.

The chart below summarizes the amount of time the 12 prisoners who had died on death row when this post was originally published spent on Florida’s death row before their death:

