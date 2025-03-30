Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Discussion about this post

Helen Pajama
Apr 6

Anyone who has served our country should not be in a Florida death camp.

Florida should attempt to heal not exterminate any Vet.

Stan
Mar 30

Harris argued his participation in a Red Cross blood drive while on active duty qualified as a mitigation factor. That is a big stretch!

