This is Part V of the latest series from Tracking Florida’s Death Penalty: Veterans on Florida’s Death Row. In case you missed it, Part I addressed the veterans who have been executed in the State of Florida; it is available here. Part II addressed the veterans who died while on Florida’s death row; it is available here. Part III addressed the 2 veterans who have been exonerated from Florida’s death row as well as the first part of the veterans currently on Florida’s death row; it is available here. Part IV addressed the second group of veterans currently on Florida’s death row; it is available here.

Note that the posts in this series are updated periodically to reflect current information.

Currently on Death Row

Several prisoners currently on Florida’s death row are U.S. military veterans. The list is in alphabetical order by last name and will be split into parts, as it is too long to be included in just one post. Part III covered A-J. Part IV covered K-P. This post covers Q-Z. The entire list of Florida’s death row prisoners can be found on the Department of Corrections website here.

Richard Randolph (Putnam County)

Richard Randolph was convicted of killing Minnie Ruth McCollum in 1988 in Putnam County. He was sentenced to death following a jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 8-4. His death sentence became final in November 1990.

William Reaves (Indian River County)

William Reaves was sentenced to death for killing an Indian River County deputy sheriff on September 23, 1986. According to the record, Reaves served in Vietnam and was “honorably discharged from military service.” He began using “heavy drugs” toward the “end of his service in Vietnam.”

Reaves is 76 years old.

Dennis Sochor (Broward County)

Dennis Sochor was sentenced to death following a jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 10-2. According to the record, Sochor served in the Army before being discharged. Upon discharge, the Army recommended that Sochor receive psychiatric treatment. On postconviction, the Florida Supreme Court wrote of the evidence presented at the penalty phase:

[H]is parents noticed that he changed after he was discharged from the army—specifically, he became violent, especially when under the influence of alcohol; at one point, his parents thought he needed psychiatric help and were able to get him involuntarily committed to a hospital, but he was quickly released when the hospital told the family that although he needed psychiatric help, he was ‘not severe enough’ to be kept there; and he attempted to commit suicide.

Sochor is 72 years old.

David Sparre (Duval County)

In March 2012, David Sparre was sentenced to death for crimes that occurred in July 2010. The jury unanimously recommended a sentence of death. In sentencing Sparre, the trial court considered Sparre’s serving in the Army National Guard as mitigation.

Sparre is 33 years old.

Dusty Spencer (Orange County)

Dusty Spencer was sentenced to death for murdering his wife in 1992 following a jury’s recommendation for death by a vote of 7-5. On direct appeal, the Florida Supreme Court vacated the sentence of death and remanded for reconsideration. The trial court again sentenced Spencer to death. His sentence became final in 1997. As mitigation, the trial court considered Spencer’s “honorable military record.”

Spencer turned 73 on February 13.

Jason Walton (Pinellas County)

Jason Walton was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death on each count for crimes that occurred in 1982. On direct appeal in 1985, the Florida Supreme Court vacated Walton’s sentences and remanded for a new penalty phase. After a second penalty phase, the jury again recommended death. Walton was again sentenced to death. The Florida Supreme Court affirmed the sentences on direct appeal in 1989.

On postconviction, Walton argued that more information counsel was ineffective for failing to present evidence of “his heroic military service and the trauma he suffered while serving,” among other information.

Walton is 66 years old.

Donald Otis Williams (Lake County)

Donald Otis Williams was convicted of murdering Janet Patrick in Lake County in 2010. After Hurst, he was granted a new penalty phase, where he represented himself and waived a jury trial. As mitigation at resentencing, the trial court found that Williams served in the U.S. Marine Corps and assigned it “slight weight.” In July 2025, the Florida Supreme Court affirmed his death sentence on appeal from resentencing.

Williams is 65 years old.