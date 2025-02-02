Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Discussion about this post

Aline HAZOUARD
Feb 3

Please do not forget William R DAVIS III amongst the next veterans in Florida's death row. Thank you very much.

Aline

Holly Camp
Aug 1

My husband is a VET & experienced some traumatizing things in Iraq, but he certainly didn’t come back & kill his girlfriend, wife, children, or even a stranger! That goes for my father, uncles, & grandfathers who all fought in wars. Military service should not even be considered in these crimes. If someone has issues when they come back, get help. Don’t kill your family and use it as an excuse!

