Tracking Florida's Death Penalty
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Executions
Resources
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
NEW WARRANT: Frank Walls' execution scheduled December 18
This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Frank Walls’ execution for December 18 at 6:00 p.m. It is the 19th death warrant signed…
4 hrs ago
1
1
Justice Canady announces he's leaving the Court.
Justice Canady has been a main player in the Court’s death penalty jurisprudence.
10 hrs ago
2
1
2
RANDOLPH WARRANT: Florida Supreme Court denies claims
Richard Randolph’s execution is scheduled for November 20, 2025. Yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court denied his claims.
Nov 14
Bryan Jennings Executed 11/13/2025
Tonight, the State of Florida executed Bryan Jennings. It was the 16th execution in the State this year—another all-time record.
Nov 14
3
2
3
Deceased: Leroy Pooler
DOC records show that Leroy Pooler died Tuesday after almost 30 years on Florida's death row.
Nov 13
1
GERALDS WARRANT: Court approves waiver of all claims
Mark Geralds’ execution is set for December 9, 2025. This week, Geralds waived all postconviction proceedings ahead of his pending execution.
Nov 13
1
3
Miami-Dade County: Labrant Dennis resentenced to life
On November 6, a Miami-Dade County jury determined that Labrant Dennis should be resentenced to life without parole rather than death.
Nov 12
RANDOLPH WARRANT: Claims pending at Florida Supreme Court
Richard Randolph’s execution is scheduled for November 20, 2025. He currently has an appeal and petition for writ of habeas corpus pending at the…
Nov 11
2
DPI Report: "Forgotten Service, Lasting Wounds: Military Veterans and the Death Penalty"
This morning, ahead of Veterans Day tomorrow, the Death Penalty Information Center (DPI) published a report on veterans on death row around the country…
Nov 10
3
2
NEW WARRANT: Mark Geralds' execution scheduled December 9
This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Mark Geralds’ execution for December 9.
Nov 8
3
2
JENNINGS WARRANT: Florida Supreme Court denies claims
Yesterday, as part of the Court’s regular release of opinions, the Florida Supreme Court denied Jennings’ pending claims.
Nov 7
Duval County: Gerald Murray awaits resentencing after 11-1 recommendation for death
In August, a Duval County jury recommended that Murray be resentenced to death by a vote of 11-1. It was the fourth jury recommendation for death in…
Nov 7
© 2025 Melanie Kalmanson
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts