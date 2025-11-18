Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Tracking Florida's Death Penalty

Home
Executions
Resources
Archive
About
NEW WARRANT: Frank Walls' execution scheduled December 18
This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Frank Walls’ execution for December 18 at 6:00 p.m. It is the 19th death warrant signed…
Justice Canady announces he's leaving the Court.
Justice Canady has been a main player in the Court’s death penalty jurisprudence.
RANDOLPH WARRANT: Florida Supreme Court denies claims
Richard Randolph’s execution is scheduled for November 20, 2025. Yesterday, the Florida Supreme Court denied his claims.
Bryan Jennings Executed 11/13/2025
Tonight, the State of Florida executed Bryan Jennings. It was the 16th execution in the State this year—another all-time record.
Deceased: Leroy Pooler
DOC records show that Leroy Pooler died Tuesday after almost 30 years on Florida's death row.
GERALDS WARRANT: Court approves waiver of all claims
Mark Geralds’ execution is set for December 9, 2025. This week, Geralds waived all postconviction proceedings ahead of his pending execution.
Miami-Dade County: Labrant Dennis resentenced to life
On November 6, a Miami-Dade County jury determined that Labrant Dennis should be resentenced to life without parole rather than death.
RANDOLPH WARRANT: Claims pending at Florida Supreme Court
Richard Randolph’s execution is scheduled for November 20, 2025. He currently has an appeal and petition for writ of habeas corpus pending at the…
DPI Report: "Forgotten Service, Lasting Wounds: Military Veterans and the Death Penalty"
This morning, ahead of Veterans Day tomorrow, the Death Penalty Information Center (DPI) published a report on veterans on death row around the country…
NEW WARRANT: Mark Geralds' execution scheduled December 9
This afternoon, Gov. DeSantis signed a death warrant scheduling Mark Geralds’ execution for December 9.
JENNINGS WARRANT: Florida Supreme Court denies claims
Yesterday, as part of the Court’s regular release of opinions, the Florida Supreme Court denied Jennings’ pending claims.
Duval County: Gerald Murray awaits resentencing after 11-1 recommendation for death
In August, a Duval County jury recommended that Murray be resentenced to death by a vote of 11-1. It was the fourth jury recommendation for death in…
© 2025 Melanie Kalmanson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture