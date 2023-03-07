Tracking One of the Nation’s Leaders in Capital Punishment

Florida is a national leader in capital punishment and has been for decades. It houses the largest death row population in the country for states that continue executions. In recent years, Florida has consistently imposed the highest number of death sentences in the country.

Photo of death row at Florida State Prison (March 7, 1988), downloaded from Florida Memory, a project of the State Library and Archives of Florida.

Florida is also among a very small group of states that continue to conduct executions. In February 2023, Florida completed its 100th execution since the death penalty was reinstituted following Furman v. Georgia in 1976.

Despite national opinion moving toward abolition, Florida continues in the opposite direction. In the 2023 and 2025 legislative sessions, the Florida Legislature passed several bills that expanded capital punishment in the state.

This Substack tracks capital punishment in the state, including proposed legislation, trials, caselaw updates, and executions.

For breaking news updates, follow along on Twitter and Instagram, too.

About the Author

After law school, I clerked at the Supreme Court of Florida, which is where I was first exposed to capital punishment. I am barred in Florida and Washington, D.C. I serve on the Steering Committee and as a volunteer for the ABA Death Penalty Representation Project.

The Reason Behind the Blog

When working at the Supreme Court of Florida from 2016-2019 during Hurst v. Florida, I realized how little society knows about the reality of capital punishment. Since leaving the Court, I have written extensively on capital sentencing and related constitutional issues.

My purpose for writing comes from a passion for these issues and the belief that everyone—regardless of their political views—should understand and be educated on the reality of capital punishment if they live in a state or country that retains the death penalty, as we all do. The purpose for this blog is education, not politics or advocacy.

Disclaimer

This blog reflects my personal views—not my law firm’s, its clients’, or any former employer’s. The transmission of information or communication with me through this site or its other social media accounts does not establish or constitute an attorney-client relationship. Nothing posted on TFDP constitutes legal advice.

Want more?

For further reading on topics related to Florida’s capital punishment and how to get involved, check out the Resources tab.

