Executions & Deaths on Florida's Death Row

This page tracks each death warrant issued in Florida as well as deaths on Florida’s death row. The information is by year and updated as information becomes available.

2025

Death Warrants in 2025

James Ford - Executed February 13, 2025 (Warrant January 10) Read about Ford’s case here. Read about Ford’s execution here. Edward James - Executed March 20, 2025 (Warrant February 18) Read about James’ case here. Read about James’ execution here. Michael Tanzi - Executed April 8, 2025 (Warrant March 10) Read about Tanzi’s case here. Read about Tanzi’s execution here. Jeffrey Hutchinson - Executed May 1, 2025 (Warrant March 31) Read about Hutchinson’s case here. Read about Hutchinson’s execution here. Glen Rogers - Executed May 15, 2025 (Warrant April 15) Read about Rogers’ case here. Read about Rogers’ execution here. Anthony Wainwright - Executed June 10, 2025 (Warrant May 9) Read about Wainwright’s case here. Read about Wainwright’s execution here. Thomas Gudinas - Executed June 24, 2025 (Warrant May 23) Read about Gudinas’ case here. Read about Gudinas’s execution here. Michael Bell - Executed July 15, 2025 (Warrant June 13) Read about Bell’s case here. Read about the evidentiary hearing on Bell’s claims here. Read about Bell’s execution here. Edward Zakrzewski - Executed July 31, 2025 (Warrant July 1) Read about Zakrzewski’s case here. Read about Zakrzewski’s execution here. Kayle Bates - Executed August 19, 2025 (Warrant July 18) Read about Bates’ case here. Read about Bates’ execution here. Curtis Windom - Executed August 28, 2025 (Warrant July 29) Read about Windom’s case here. Read about Windom’s execution here. David Pittman - Executed September 17, 2025 (Warrant August 15) Read about Pittman’s case here. Read about Pittman’s execution here. Victor Jones - Executed September 30, 2025 (Warrant August 29) Read about Jones’ case here. Read about Jones’ execution here. Samuel Lee Smithers - Executed October 14, 2025 (Warrant September 12) Read about Smithers’ case here. Read about Smithers’ execution here. Norman Grim - Executed October 28, 2025 (Warrant September 26) Read about Grim’s case here. Read about Grim’s execution here. Bryan Jennings - Executed November 13, 2025 (Warrant October 10) Read about Jennings’ case here. Read about Jennings’ execution here. Richard Randolph - Execution Scheduled November 20, 2025 (Warrant October 21) Read about Randolph’s case here. Mark Geralds - Execution Scheduled December 9, 2025 (Warrant November 7) Read about Geralds’ case here. Frank Walls - Execution Scheduled December 18, 2025 (Warrant November 18, 2025) Read about Walls’ case here.

2025 Deaths on Death Row

2024

For a summary of capital punishment in Florida in 2024, read TFDP’s 2024 Year in Review.

Death Warrants in 2024

Loran Cole - Executed August 29, 2024 (Warrant July 29, 2024) Read about Cole’s case here. Read about Cole’s execution here.

2024 Deaths on Death Row

2023

For a summary of capital punishment in Florida in 2023, read TFDP’s 2023 Year in Review.

*Note that the information for 2023 may not be complete, as it only goes back to when TFDP was started.

Death Warrants in 2023

2023 Deaths on Death Row

*TFDP was started in the spring of 2023. Additional information about 2023 deaths on Florida’s death row has been provided by the Death Penalty Information Center.