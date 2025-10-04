Executions & Deaths on Florida's Death Row
This page tracks each death warrant issued in Florida as well as deaths on Florida’s death row. The information is by year and updated as information becomes available.
2025
Death Warrants in 2025
James Ford - Executed February 13, 2025 (Warrant January 10)
Edward James - Executed March 20, 2025 (Warrant February 18)
Michael Tanzi - Executed April 8, 2025 (Warrant March 10)
Jeffrey Hutchinson - Executed May 1, 2025 (Warrant March 31)
Glen Rogers - Executed May 15, 2025 (Warrant April 15)
Anthony Wainwright - Executed June 10, 2025 (Warrant May 9)
Thomas Gudinas - Executed June 24, 2025 (Warrant May 23)
Michael Bell - Executed July 15, 2025 (Warrant June 13)
Edward Zakrzewski - Executed July 31, 2025 (Warrant July 1)
Kayle Bates - Executed August 19, 2025 (Warrant July 18)
Curtis Windom - Executed August 28, 2025 (Warrant July 29)
David Pittman - Executed September 17, 2025 (Warrant August 15)
Victor Jones - Executed September 30, 2025 (Warrant August 29)
Samuel Lee Smithers - Executed October 14, 2025 (Warrant September 12)
Norman Grim - Executed October 28, 2025 (Warrant September 26)
Bryan Jennings - Executed November 13, 2025 (Warrant October 10)
Richard Randolph - Execution Scheduled November 20, 2025 (Warrant October 21)
Read about Randolph’s case here.
Mark Geralds - Execution Scheduled December 9, 2025 (Warrant November 7)
Read about Geralds’ case here.
Frank Walls - Execution Scheduled December 18, 2025 (Warrant November 18, 2025)
Read about Walls’ case here.
2025 Deaths on Death Row
Anthony Lamarca (died April 19, 2025)
Brandy Jennings (died May 18, 2025)
Robert Peede (died July 21, 2025)
Matthew Caylor (died Aug. 20, 2025)
Leroy Pooler (died Nov. 11, 2025)
2024
For a summary of capital punishment in Florida in 2024, read TFDP’s 2024 Year in Review.
Death Warrants in 2024
Loran Cole - Executed August 29, 2024 (Warrant July 29, 2024)
2024 Deaths on Death Row
Jerry Haliburton (died May 13, 2024)
Nelson Serrano (died Aug. 8, 2024)
Charles Finney (died Nov. 19, 2024)
William “Bill” Kelley (died Dec. 3, 2024)
Margaret Allen (died Dec. 20, 2024)
Donald Bradley (died Dec. 23, 2024)
2023
For a summary of capital punishment in Florida in 2023, read TFDP’s 2023 Year in Review.
*Note that the information for 2023 may not be complete, as it only goes back to when TFDP was started.
Death Warrants in 2023
Donald Dillbeck - Executed February 23, 2023 (Warrant January 23, 2023)
Louis Gaskin - Executed April 12, 2023 (Warrant March 13, 2023)
Darryl Barwick - Executed May 3, 2023 (Warrant April 3, 2023)
Duane Owen - Executed June 15, 2023 (Warrant May 9, 2023)
James Barnes - Executed August 3, 2023 (Warrant June 22, 2023)
Michael D. Zack, III - Executed October 3, 2023 (Warrant August 17, 2023)
2023 Deaths on Death Row
*TFDP was started in the spring of 2023. Additional information about 2023 deaths on Florida’s death row has been provided by the Death Penalty Information Center.
Richard Hamilton (died Jan. 13, 2023)
Franklin Floyd (died Jan. 23, 2023)
Alphonso Cave (died Aug. 3, 2023)
Paul Beasley Johnson (died Sept. 30, 2023)
Thomas Pope (died Oct. 31, 2023)
Eric K. Patrick (died Dec. 19, 2023)